Metro bus crash in Valley Glen leaves man dead, girl, 12, in critical condition

A 34-year-old man was killed, and his 12-year-old niece critically injured after the motorcycle they were on was struck by a Metro bus in the San Fernando Valley late last week.

The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Hazeltine Avenue and Bessemer Street in Valley Glen, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Surveillance footage of the tragic collision obtained by KTLA shows a Metro Orange Line bus traveling westbound on the G Line busway at Hazeltine Avenue when it struck the motorcyclist and his young passenger as they were traveling northbound.

The 34-year-old, identified by family as Richard Leos, was reportedly taking his niece for a ride to get snacks before taking the family to Universal Studios.

Leos was declared deceased at the scene.

The 12-year-old girl was rushed to Valley Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Grainy surveillance footage captured a deadly crash between a Metro bus and two people on a motorcycle in the San Fernando Valley Mar. 15, 2024. (Ruthless Cycles)

Richard Leos, 34, and his 12-year-old niece seen in this undated photo. (Monique De La Cruz via GoFundMe)

According to L.A. police, there were between 15-18 passengers aboard the bus when the collision occurred. One of those passengers suffered a minor knee injury during the crash.

In a statement after the crash, the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said:

“Metro extends its deepest sympathies to family and friends of the deceased and to the person injured. Metro is working closely with the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate this incident. We are committed to ensuring the safety of Metro’s customers and the communities we serve. In fact, it’s our highest priority.”

In a GoFundMe organized to help with the cost of medical expenses for the 12-year-old girl, who is expected to survive, and funeral expenses, Leos was remembered as enjoying life to the fullest with a passionate love for his family, his girlfriend and living a life of service to others.

