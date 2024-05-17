Metro Atlanta student receives prestigious Gates Scholarship

A Douglas County High School student has been awarded a Gates Scholarship, according to a post from the school district.

The student, Jonathan Essien will attend the University of Georgia in the fall.

The scholarship was established by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and supports underrepresented students in fields like computer science, math, engineering, library science, education, public health, and science.

All of Essien’s college expenses will be covered, according to a news release.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Only 300 students each year receive the scholarship.

Jonathan also participated in Douglas County High School’s National Decision Day.

He will attend the Gates Scholarship Institute in Arizona this summer, according to the release.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: