Metro Atlanta judge arrested at Buckhead bar after hitting officer, report says

A Douglas County judge was arrested at an Atlanta nightclub early Thursday morning, according to Fulton County Jail records.

Douglas County Judge Christina Peterson was charged with simple battery victim against a police officer at the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge on Peachtree Street.

A police report said an off-duty Atlanta police officer was working at the bar when he saw a woman who was crying. While the officer tried to speak with the woman, he was struck on the head by Peterson, according to an arrest report.

Peterson did not identify herself and appeared to be under the influence, according to the arrest report.

Channel 2 Action News called Peterson’s office and was told that she was not in for work on Thursday.

