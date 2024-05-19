Metro Atlanta city police install more than a dozen cameras to enhance safety

The Chamblee Police Department took new steps this week to improve safety across the city by adding 20 surveillance cameras.

According to the police department, more than a dozen FLOCK cameras were installed on Thursday around Chamblee as part of the first phase of their Real-Time Crime Center.

As a result of the installations, 15 FLOCK cameras are going up on the Rail Trail while another five will be placed on parts of Peachtree Road, according to the police department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“These cameras will enhance safety and monitoring of specific areas designated by the Chamblee Police Department,” police said.

The FLOCK safety cameras are set of surveillance devices that can read license plates on cars and deliver monitoring information to police in real-time.

Multiple cities in the Atlanta metro area have FLOCK cameras deployed, including in Duluth, Snellville, Smyrna, Lawrenceville, Loganville, Sandy Springs among others.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: