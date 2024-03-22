Metro area under winter storm watch as 8-16 inches in forecast for Sunday-Monday

The next round of snowfall for the Twin Cities is expected to be more than what fell Thursday and into Friday morning.

Central and eastern Minnesota — including the metro area — is under a winter storm watch from Sunday morning through Monday morning with the National Weather Service saying that travel “could be very difficult to impossible.”

Snow is expected to being falling Sunday afternoon accompanied by windy conditions with gusts up to 35 mph. As much as 3 to 7 inches of snow is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

That evening another 5 to 9 inches could arrive along with continued gusty winds up to 40 mph.

Rain may follow Monday afternoon, mixed with more snow.

Meteorologists have warned travelers to keep an eye on the forecast if they have travel plans.

