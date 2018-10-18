MeToo Heads East

It’s been eight years since Seo Ji-hyun says she was sexually harassed, but it’s still painful to recall. “For a long time, I tortured myself by blaming myself for everything,” she tells TIME on a cloudy September morning in Seoul’s trendy Apgujeong neighborhood. Seo, a top-level prosecutor in South Korea, alleges that a senior male colleague repeatedly groped her at a funeral in 2010, while the country’s Justice Minister sat nearby.

She reported the incident to her managers shortly after, but was subjected to performance audits that she describes as unfair and assigned to a lower-level branch outside Seoul–a move she says did not match her strong track record at work. (The Ministry of Justice did not respond to TIME’s requests for comment; Seo’s alleged harasser has said he was too drunk at the time to recall the incident but denies any involvement in the alleged cover-up and retaliation.)

Last fall, Seo watched as the #MeToo movement took off in Hollywood and spread across industries in the U.S., Canada and parts of Europe. She realized even “world-famous actresses” had suffered as she had. “I had more confidence in believing that it wasn’t my fault,” she says. In November, Seo asked to meet with senior management to open an investigation into the incident and her treatment at work in the years that followed. Frustrated by the lack of progress, Seo added her voice to the global chorus on Jan. 29, sharing her experience in an open letter on her workplace intranet and signing it with #MeToo at the end. That evening she spoke on one of South Korea’s most influential evening news programs. “The reason I did the interview was to tell many people out there that it’s not their fault,” she says.

Her words resonated. Today, Seo’s interview is widely credited with kick-starting South Korea’s own #MeToo movement, triggering a wave of women speaking out against film directors, actors, a poet and others. Meanwhile, Ko Mi-kyung, president of Korea Women’s Hotline–an organization supporting survivors of domestic abuse and sexual harassment–estimates that the hotline received a 23% increase in calls in the weeks following Seo’s interview. Violence against women is a widespread problem: in a 2017 study, almost 80% of South Korean men surveyed by the Korean Institute of Criminology said they had physically or psychologically abused a girlfriend; a 2014 U.N. report showed South Korea had the third-highest rate of female murder victims in the world.

From South Korea to India, women’s-rights activists and survivors across the region have been watching the #MeToo reckoning on the other side of the globe. As high-profile perpetrators in the West apologized for their behavior and some lost positions of power, many in Asia saw a chance to reignite long-simmering movements pushing for gender equality.

As in the U.S., the movements in Asian countries have been started and sustained by ordinary citizens. But while celebrities helped make #MeToo go viral in the U.S., there have been fewer high-profile cases in Asia. “Those who are fighting are not famous people,” says Lu Pin, the founder of the Chinese activist platform Feminist Voices. “It is countless grassroots people echoing each other.”

In Asia, #MeToo isn’t just synonymous with sexual harassment and assault. While women in China and India have borrowed the hashtag, its manifestations have become a broader feminist rallying cry elsewhere, addressing deeply entrenched inequalities including access to abortion, domestic abuse and murder. In Japan, #WithYou has been used to express solidarity with survivors of workplace harassment; in Thailand, women voiced their frustration at being slut-shamed with #DontTellMeHowToDress; and in the Philippines, women have flooded social media and the streets in protest against President Rodrigo Duterte’s sexist comments, under the hashtag #BabaeAko (I Am Woman).

But daring to speak out in some of these deeply patriarchal societies comes with enormous risks. In democratic South Korea, even as women take to the streets demanding justice on violence and sexual harassment, they cover their faces out of fear of backlash. In China–a repressive state where crackdowns on human-rights activists and minority populations are escalating–women must contend with their social-media posts being censored and online feminist platforms shut down.