Methamphetamines, other drugs and multiple guns discovered at Springfield home, police say

A 48-year-old man was cited Tuesday after officers with the Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit discovered multiple pounds of drugs, several guns and over $270,000 in cash at a residence near N and Ninth streets in Springfield, according to a release from the police department.

The man's property was searched in February after investigators with the Street Crimes Unit learned that he was suspected of being a "multiple-pound" methamphetamine dealer with operations in Springfield.

SWAT personnel were the first to arrive at the scene and searched the property to render it safe for investigators, officials said.

Police said the suspect was "stopped away from the location and detained during the investigation," according to the release.

Investigators said they arrived on scene and conducted a four-hour search of the property, seizing 8.75 pounds of suspected methamphetamines, 2 ounces of cocaine and 6.5 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms. In addition, police said seven handguns were discovered, two of which were stolen, and three rifles were found, two of which were also stolen. A little more than $272,000 in cash was discovered as well, according to the release.

The man was cited in lieu of custody on two commercial drug offenses related to the possession and delivery of methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as six counts of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a court filing.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Drugs, multiple guns found at Springfield home, police say