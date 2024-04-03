Meth, pot, stolen credit cards seized in Santa Clara County stolen vehicle bust
(KRON) — Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies seized methamphetamine, stolen credit cards and other drug items in a recent stolen vehicle bust. According to a SCCS post on X, deputies from headquarters patrol responded to a stolen vehicle report.
Inside the car, deputies found two suspects and stolen credit cards. Deputies located a third associated suspect nearby who had methamphetamine, “lots of marijuana,” and drug items intended for sales on his person.
All three suspects were arrested, according to police.
