Meth, pot, stolen credit cards seized in Santa Clara County stolen vehicle bust

(KRON) — Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies seized methamphetamine, stolen credit cards and other drug items in a recent stolen vehicle bust. According to a SCCS post on X, deputies from headquarters patrol responded to a stolen vehicle report.

Kenilworth Junior High in Petaluma locked down after report of explosion

Inside the car, deputies found two suspects and stolen credit cards. Deputies located a third associated suspect nearby who had methamphetamine, “lots of marijuana,” and drug items intended for sales on his person.

Photos: Santa Clara County Sheriffs Department

All three suspects were arrested, according to police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.