Meth and fentanyl seized in St. Clair and Macomb counties drug raid

The St. Clair County Drug Task Force and County of Macomb Enforcement Team raided multiple locations Thursday as part of a drug investigation.

A news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office states law enforcement officers discovered 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 291 fentanyl pills during the raid, as well as 45 grams of heroin and 30 grams of cocaine. the drugs had an estimated combined value of $50,000.

Police also seized six guns, an unspecified amount of cash and a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette, which could be forfeited to law enforcement.

Two people were arrested during the raids. The sheriff's office did not identify them because they had not been arraigned.

“I am proud of the dedication the members of the Drug Task Force have to removing drug dealers not only from St. Clair County but from the community as a whole," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said in the news release.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Meth and fentanyl seized in St. Clair/Macomb County drug raid