Meteotsunami hit Lake Michigan, caused water to rise 2 feet on beaches

A meteotsunami hit Lake Michigan in Holland on Tuesday after severe weather throughout the state. The storms caused the water to rise 2 feet on beaches in Ludington and Holland.

What is a meteotsunami?

Meteotsunamis are large waves driven by air-pressure disturbances. They are often associated with fast moving weather events, such as severe thunderstorms and other storm fronts.

What's the difference between a meteotsunami and a tsunami?

Tsunamis often travel further distances, are larger, and leave more damage behind. Meteotsunamis are more of a regional occurrence and don't nearly leave as much damage in their wake.

The last meteotsunami was in April 2018 after a 71-mile-per-hour storm pushed an 8-foot wave into Ludington.

Jalen Williams is an intern at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at jawilliams1@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Meteotsunami hit Lake Michigan: What it is