Meteorologist Steve Sosna has your Saturday evening forecast | 03/23/2024

Steve Burns, the ousted founder, chairman and CEO of bankrupt EV startup Lordstown Motors, has settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over misleading investors about demand for the company's flagship all-electric Endurance pickup truck. Burns was ordered to pay a civil fine of $175,000 and cannot serve as an officer or director of a public company for two years, according to the agreement filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations, Burns consented to a permanent injunction, the fine and other stipulations in the agreement, according to the SEC.