Meteorologist Scot Pilié Visit’s Terrebonne Parish for Environmental Day!

Today, I got a chance to go to Pointe-Aux-Chenes for Leadership Terrebonne’s Environmental Day, where we planted marsh grass around newly installed “Cajun Coral”, which hopes to protect against coastal erosion and storm surge.

This is part of a levee project underway around this coastal community that was devastated by Hurricane Ida’s winds.

Exciting fact: this cajun coral was just installed in March, and these nature-based wetland protection is already creating a “living shoreline.” Crabs and oysters have started to move into this new habitat. This type of nature-based climate resilience from NATRX is exactly what we need more of in Louisiana!

In addition, I was able to speak to this group of community leaders about the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season at the Montegut Fire Station.

So glad I got to take a trip down the bayou for this impactful day!

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.