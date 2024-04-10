Meteor reported after bright fireball flew through the sky over NJ and surrounding states

It has been a strange week for New Jersey with multiple natural but rare events bringing us to ask each other questions that you definitely don't hear every day.

Did you feel the earthquake? Did you watch the solar eclipse? Now on Wednesday we're asking each other ... did you see that fireball?

A bright ball of light streaked across the sky over New Jersey and surrounding states early Wednesday morning, leading residents in at least nine NJ towns to report fireball sightings to the American Meteor Society.

Nine total reports were submitted from New Jersey towns including Hackettstown, Manasquan, Wallington, Linden, Watchung, Barnegat Township, Milford, Hamburg, and Atlantic City. Reports also came in from Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.

Darren T. from Hackettstown reported seeing the fireball at 3:40 a.m. In the report he said that he has never seen something like this in the area before. "I have seen shooting stars, but this was the first time I observed this," said the report in which he described the fireball as a light green and white light.

The majority of fireball sightings from around the region were reported between 3:30 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.

"I was just washing my hands after showering at 3:40 something in the morning," said the report from Christina V. of Linden. "In the kitchen, as I was washing my hands, I saw a bright green, almost neon color falling from the sky. There weren't any long trails or anything, but it did fall and disappear."

Andra S. of Milford also submitted a fireball report which said, "It was absolutely beautiful and I'm so grateful to have looked out at that exact moment." This report described the fireball's colors as orange, yellow and red.

It is important to note that, as of Wednesday afternoon, these reports are pending and have yet to be reviewed and listed as an official event by the American Meteor Society.

A resident of Wall Township posted a video of the fireball to the Wall Township residents Facebook page. In the video you can see the neon blue light quickly fall from the top of the frame to the bottom. The video was taken at 3:43 a.m., according to the post's caption.

If you ever see a fireball overhead, you can report it to the American Meteor Society on their website at fireball.amsmeteors.org.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Meteor, bright fireball flies over NJ sky early Wednesday