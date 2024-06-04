Metal in pepperoni? Wegmans issues recall over potentially contaminated meat

An American supermarket chain with locations in more than a half-dozen states has issued a recall for batches of some of its processed meat due to potential metal contamination.

Wegmans Food Markets, headquartered in Gates, New York, issued a voluntary recall on May 31 for Italian Classics Uncured Pepperoni after reporting foreign metal materials may be found in the product.

According to its website, the grocery chain has locations in seven states as well as the District of Columbia.

It was not immediately known if anyone has had an adverse reaction from the product.

Wegmans is recalling a batch of some of its Italian Classics Uncured Pepperoni for possible metal contamination in the product.

Which Wegmans pepperoni is being recalled?

According to the company, the product’s UPC code is 2-07939-00000-6.

The recalled product's best by dates are Aug. 28, 2024 and Aug. 29, 2024.

Wegmans store locations

Wegmans did not specify which locations the recalled product had been shipped to, but the company has more than 100 stores in seven states and the District of Columbia. The states are:

Delaware

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

How do I get a refund for Wegmans pepperoni?

Customers should throw the product out or return it to a Wegmans' service desk for a refund.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Customers with questions about the recall can call (855) 934-3663.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wegmans pepperoni recalled over possible metal contamination