Metal eagle sculpture honoring military installed in Happy Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new piece of art honoring those who served in the military was installed in front of Happy Valley City Hall.

Local artist Travis Pond created the metal sculpture piece inside his Clackamas County studio. It was created using medals — and military equipment — from soldiers. There’s even some sand from Iwo Jima in the base.

Portland City Council passes revised public camping ordinance, effective immediately

The piece resembles a giant eagle and stands 12 feet tall.

“This has been a long, long time waiting for this to be installed. It’s finally happening and I’m super excited about it and I think it looks fantastic,” Pond said.

Travis Pond stands next to his in-progress eagle sculpture that honors the military. April 19, 2024 (KOIN).

A metal eagle sculpture by Travis Pond honoring those who served int he military gets installed near Happy Valley City Hall. May 8, 2024 (KOIN).

Travis Pond works on his in-progress eagle sculpture that honors the military. April 19, 2024 (KOIN).

Travis Pond works on his in-progress eagle sculpture that honors the military. April 19, 2024 (KOIN).

A sculpture dedication is happening later this month and it is open to the public. The celebration is on May 21 starting at 4 p.m. at the Happy Valley Veteran Memorial Park next to city hall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.