Met using data to target London's 'most predatory offenders'

Dozens of suspects responsible for extreme harm to females in London have been arrested in a new data-led scheme being used by the Metropolitan Police.

The V100 initiative, used in counter-terrorism operations, had arrested 60 suspects since August, the force said.

Cdr Ben Russell said the scheme used data analytics which then enabled the force to prioritise interventions.

"Results show our approach is working in targeting the most dangerous suspects," he said.

The scheme was announced last January amid plans to reform the Met Police following several damning reviews.

Cdr Russell said the Met was determined to "stop predators" and bring them justice.

"We're using data to identify the most predatory offenders in London who pose the greatest threat to women and girls where evidence shows a disproportionate amount of crime is committed by a comparatively small number of people in society," he said.

He said the Met Police was working with other forces to share its findings of the new data-led initiative.

'Highly precise'

The Met said the V100 used data analytics to identify and target the top men and women who posed the most risk.

The force said the scheme used existing police data from victim reports of crime alongside the Cambridge Crime Harm Index - a tool which helps police measure the seriousness of harm to victims.

Prof Lawrence Sherman, the Met's chief scientific officer, said the "highly precise approach" worked by taking the names of suspects provided by victims and witnesses.

The names are then put through the Cambridge Crime Harm Index and are ranked in order - to give priority to those causing the greatest harm to women and girls.

In one case, the Met said Marcelino Goncalves, from Acton, was arrested and convicted after being highlighted as a high-harm offender and prolific abuser.

The force said the 56-year-old was convicted in March for rape, assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking and controlling coercive behaviour.

"Goncalves came to police attention when a member of public saw him assault a woman known to him," the Met said.

"The victim then disclosed her long history of abuse she faced - threatening her at her home, burning her with a cigarette because she did not want to have sex with him and punching her in the face.

"Goncalves even continued to target her while on remand, making 15 calls from prison, but with enhanced management within the prison system, they were able to put a stop to the harassment when it was reported."

The Met said Goncalves was one of 24 suspects out of the 60 arrested to be convicted so far through the V100 scheme.

He is due to be sentenced on 7 June at Isleworth Crown Court.

