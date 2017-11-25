Messi signs new contract in big win for Barcelona

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, controls a ball during a training session at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, Saturday, Nov 25, 2017. Valencia will play against FC Barcelona in a Spanish La Liga soccer match on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona enjoyed a big win Saturday without even playing.

Lionel Messi finally put Barcelona fans at ease by signing a new contract that will keep the Argentina forward at the Spanish club through 2021 when he will be 34.

"I'm happy to continue with the club, which is my home," Messi said. "My dream was to finish my career at Barca and we are moving down that path."

With his former contract set to run out next summer, Messi would have been free to listen to offers from other teams on Jan. 1. That approaching deadline had generated speculation that Messi could follow Neymar's lead and leave.

Messi's new deal includes a buyout clause of 700 million euros ($835 million). The massive figure is aimed at keeping away even the likes of French side Paris Saint-Germain, which secured Neymar in the summer by triggering his buyout clause with a record 222 million euros ($262 million) payout.

Club president Josep Bartomeu said that Barcelona and Messi had already agreed to a new deal in June, but that following Neymar's departure they revised it to more than double the buyout clause. It had originally been set at 300 million euros ($358 million).

Bartomeu said the new contract "is more in line with the current situation in the ever-changing world of football."

The club did not reveal any more financial details of the contract, including Messi's salary. According to El Mundo newspaper, Messi will receive 30 million euros ($35.8 million) per season along with a signing bonus of 50 million euros ($59.6 million).

Barcelona announced in July that Messi had agreed to a new deal that it would make official "in the coming weeks." The wait that turned into months eventually caused many Barcelona supporters to fear the worst.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said that having Messi signed up for four more years should help the team focus on continuing its strong Spanish league and Champions League campaigns this season. Barcelona visits second-place Valencia on Sunday seeking a win that would give it a commanding lead as it tries to retake the Liga title from Real Madrid.

"I am not an expert in contract clauses, but if we look at what happened with Neymar, then you have the answer," Valverde said. "The renewal of Leo (Messi) is great news for the club. It calms everything down, especially all that surround the team. We already were calm because we see him train every day and we see his commitment to the club."

Messi has been the heart and soul of Barcelona for more than a decade.

A five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or for soccer's best player, Messi has helped Barcelona win 30 titles since he arrived from Argentina at age 13. That haul includes four Champions League titles and eight Spanish league crowns.

Now in his 14th season, Messi is the club's all-time leading scorer with 523 goals in 602 matches.

He received his fourth Golden Shoe award on Friday for leading all of Europe's leagues in scoring last season.

"The objective is to continue achieving things, fill the club's trophy cases, and keep making history at Barca," Messi said. "We've been lucky enough to have won a great many things and I hope there will be more in the future."