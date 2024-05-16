Messages, other details revealed in Wall ISD faculty arrest

Editor’s Note: This article contains vulgar language and graphic content regarding sexual online messages that may be offensive or disturbing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A complaint filed in Tom Green County has revealed details that led to the arrest of Joshua Carroll, a Wall ISD assistant band director charged with online solicitation of a minor.

According to the affidavit, Carroll is accused of committing the offense with three female students under 17 years of age by “knowingly communicating in a sexually explicit manner with a minor and distributing sexually explicit material to a minor.” The affidavit notes that the three children are 15 years old or younger.

The complaint states that a detective with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office drove to Wall High School on March 20 and interviewed six female students ranging from 14 to 17 years old regarding an unknown male who was communicating with them in a sexual manner. According to the report, the communication began in mid-March 2024 and continued up to that point.

The affidavit also provides a brief summary of what the six female students told the investigator. According to the summary, the unknown male used a TikTok account or phone number to communicate with the girls while posing as a high school student attending Abilene’s Cooper High School.

The students told the investigator they did not believe the identity they were given and thought that the unknown male was lying about who he was. One of the students stated that she thought the male was “just some old man trying to get pictures.”

According to the complaint, the man repeatedly engaged in “flirty” behavior with the students, telling them that they were “pretty” and “beautiful” and that he wanted to get to know them.

One student reported that he sent her a picture of his “private area.” The summary states that “she described seeing a shower curtain and a shower head and the suspect was standing in the shower.” She noted in her description of the penis shown in the photo, “that thing looked broken,” detailing that it was bent halfway up before making an “L” shape with her hand.

The affidavit shows a brief summary of conversations that two of the girls had with the unknown male, which they took screenshots of and gave them to the detective. The suspect’s messages included statements such as “Love to kiss and bite that neck as I slowly make my way downwards,” “You can still wait till marriage, we can still do other things” and “most girls like a massive (expletive) though.”

A few days after speaking with the six female students, an administrator at Wall High School told the investigator that the same unknown male had contacted another 15-year-old student at the school using a new phone number and the same TikTok account.

Carroll was arrested on May 14 for online solicitation of a minor with a posted bond of $45,000. Though he was released on bond, he would be taken into custody again on May 15 for a U.S. Marshal hold.

According to Wall ISD’s superintendent, Carroll is not allowed back on the campus and the district is moving to terminate his employment.

