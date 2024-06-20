Messages on highway digital signs to appear again starting Thursday in Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning Thursday, June 20, drivers on Kansas City area highways will once again see real-time messages displayed on highway digital signs.

This comes more than a week of successful testing and is the first step to restoring all KC Scout systems and services.

View the latest Weather Alerts in the Kansas City region on FOX4

This comes after KC Scout services suffered a cyberattack on April 25. Since the cyberattack, services for KC Scout have been offline, which includes message boards, the website and cameras connected to KC Scout.

Additional restoration efforts continue and include having the website operational, camera views available online, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation and Kansas Department of Transportation.

Critical traffic information impacting the KC metro is being shared through modot.org in Missouri and KanDrive.gov in Kansas.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

While real-time data is not available from KC Scout services, the Missouri and Kansas traveler information sites, apps, and phone numbers provide information on the KC metro:

Missouri: Call 888-275-6636 or visit www.modot.org .

Kansas: Call 511 or visit KanDrive.gov.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.