Mesalands Community College settles lawsuit with former director of athletics

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – Mesalands Community College has agreed to pay the school’s former director of athletics $80,000 to settle a whistleblower lawsuit.

The former senior executive director of athletics, Milan Rasic, sued the school after brining a host of concerns, such as financial issues and campus security, to school leaders. He then claimed the school fired him as retaliation, according to court documents. The school’s board of trustees denied those allegations via court documents.

With the settlement, Rasic agreed to dismiss all the allegations against the school. A district court judge approved the dismissal earlier this month.

