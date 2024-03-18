Mesa zoning board denies controversial townhomes

Mar. 18—In a 3-2 vote last week, the Mesa Planning and Zoning Board voted to deny recommending a 26-unit townhome project for City Council approval near Gilbert and McKellips roads.

The project sparked a fierce backlash from residents of the single-family neighborhood to the west of the project, with dozens turning out to the hearing to voice concerns about the density proposed for the 1.8-acre site and the resulting impacts on the neighborhood.

The vote came after a long hearing with 21 public comments plus nine additional cards opposing the project but not wishing to speak.

After the vote, attendees expressed joy and some disbelief at the result of the hearing.

With the board's decision, the Farmhouses project is down but not out; the applicant can still take the request to the council, which has the option to ignore its recommendation and approve the zone change and Bonus Intensity Zone overlay.

Council has approved similar projects seeking to convert large single-family lots fronting arterial roads into multifamily housing, though the projects in recent memory had the board's backing.

Mesa architect Tim Boyle created the townhome development to replace two existing single-family homes on large lots fronting Gilbert Road.

He pitched the multifamily project as a good transition between the commercial development on the southwest corner of Gilbert and McKellips and the residential neighborhood to the south.

He also said this project would help create "starter homes" in Mesa and address the so-called "missing middle" in the housing market — the relative scarcity of medium-density projects like duplexes and townhomes.

"Mesa has a lot of single-family homes and has a lot of small apartments, and we're trying to create a place in the middle," said Boyle, a former planning board member. "We're trying to create more developments like this that create starter homes for our kids and for the other kids in Mesa."

The Farmhouses project would feature three-bedroom, two-bath market-rate townhomes. Boyle estimated that if they were offered for sale, they would sell in the low $400,000s.

The question of whether the units would be rentals or for sale came up multiple times. Boyle said repeatedly variations of "the goal has always been that they will be for sale," but he couldn't say for sure.

The project has been in the works for over a year. Early versions of the development featured 33 three-story units, but the height and density were trimmed following community meetings.

For residents who packed the hearing, the reduction wasn't enough. As one commenter said to spontaneous applause, the applicant wants "too many units crammed onto this property that's 2 acres in size."

The proposed density, opponents said, was more appropriate for the light rail corridor or downtown.

A city planner wrote in the staff report that the proposed multifamily zoning "is consistent with the Neighborhood District with a Suburban subtype" in the General Plan.

Several neighbors said they wouldn't have a problem with a "missing middle" housing project on the site with a few duplexes or fourplexes, but 26 units was too many.

Others said they'd rather have a commercial project at the site or an assisted living facility.

Many expressed concern that the proposed density of homes would result in overflow parking in the neighborhood and increased traffic.

Each unit in Farmhouses would have two parking spaces, and the development would have an additional 10 spaces.

Another complaint related to density was that the western strip of townhomes is only 33 feet from the property line of the adjacent single-family homes. Residents worried about the second-story windows of those townhomes looking into their yards.

One commenter said the project didn't meet the criteria required to receive a Bonus Intensity Zone overlay, which allows greater density and deviation from design standards for projects offering "unique, innovative developments of superior quality."

Multiple residents also touched on Arizona's sober living fraud crisis, and said they were concerned about the Farmhouses being used as unlicensed sober living homes.

On this topic, some referenced the Canal on Baseline development — luxury condos in East Mesa purchased in a block from the developer with many units subsequently leased last year to unlicensed sober living homes.

Neighbors claimed they already have two unlicensed homes in their neighborhood that are creating problems.

Many board members said a change in use was appropriate for the area.

"Not often are we accessing a single, large residence off of an arterial roadway anymore," Jamie Blakeman said. "I think it's due for some type of changeover."

Chair Ben Ayers said, "This — as an idea and as a concept and as a use — makes a lot of sense. Generally, I support infill, especially on sites like this."

But not long into the discussion, it was clear that some of the residents' complaints had gained a foothold.

Board member Jeffrey Pitcher said he was concerned that the windows facing the neighborhood only 33 feet away were oriented straight onto the neighbors' backyards.

"We've got a density issue, and we've got a view issue," he said.

Ayers agreed the density was "a little high," but his biggest qualm was with the Bonus Intensity Zone. He didn't feel the project in its current form was meeting the five requirements: holistic site and project design, a responsive approach to the site, sustainable design, site design standards that exceed the standard development requirements, and providing great public spaces.

He said for that reason he couldn't support the current application.

After discussion closed, a motion to approve the project failed to receive a second. A subsequent motion to recommend denial was seconded and passed 3-2 with two absences.

Ayers voted against the motion to deny. He may have preferred to table the application to give the owner time to modify the plans.