Mesa Public Schools to cut 385 teaching, support positions next year as district shrinks

With declining enrollment and the expiration of federal COVID-19 relief funds, Arizona's largest school district will have 385 fewer full-time positions next school year.

The Mesa Unified School District is cutting four full-time administrative positions, as well as the equivalent of 194 full-time certified positions and 187 full-time classified positions. Some positions are part-time, so two 20-hour per week positions would equal one full-time position.

That amounts to a nearly 5% reduction in full-time positions across the district.

"All positions are a need. We just had to look at priorities," said Justin Wing, the district's assistant superintendent of human resources. "They were hard, difficult decisions."

Certified employees include teachers, counselors, librarians, media specialists, psychologists and school administrators. Classified employees are non-teaching staff.

Over the past decade, the district's enrollment has declined by nearly 12%, to about 57,300 students this school year from almost 65,000 students in the 2013-14 school year.

Mesa Public Schools expects to lose another 971 students next year, said Scott Thompson, assistant superintendent of business and support services, at a Feb. 13 board meeting.

The anticipated loss of students next year will result in about a $12 million decrease in revenue, Thompson said.

The district is also managing the expiration of the third and final round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) dollars granted by the federal government to address the impacts of COVID-19. The district received approximately $246 million total in ESSER dollars, according to its website, and the last round expires in September 2024.

The general education teacher cuts will save the district about $12.7 million, Thompson said during the Feb. 13 meeting, and the other position reductions will save about $4.2 million.

Will teachers be laid off in Mesa schools?

Wing said the district had a target date of notifying all affected staff by Feb. 1, and all of them have been notified.

All of the certified staff members whose positions were cut were offered contracts for other roles in the district, Wing said.

Most of the certified staff adjustments involved relocating teachers to other grade levels or schools due to changing class sizes or to fill vacancies left by typical staff attrition, Wing said. That means the district will be hiring fewer teachers than usual for the coming school year. Typically, it hires between 400 to 600 teachers each year, he said.

Of the 187 full-time equivalent classified positions that will be cut, approximately one-third are currently vacant, Wing said. For the remaining two-thirds that are filled, those individuals are not guaranteed a contract for next year but will have opportunities to apply for other vacant positions in the district if they choose, he said.

While the district did not provide a full list of the cut positions in time for publication, the classified positions that will be cut include some English language learner and Title I support staff, Wing said. The district used ESSER funds to give "innovation grants" to schools for them to start new initiatives, and the positions hired for those initiatives — which were intended to be short-term — will be cut as well, Wing said.

Not every position that was created with ESSER dollars will be cut, though. The district chose to keep some of the jobs that were funded by those federal dollars, including instructional coaches, counselors, nurses and board-certified behavior advocates, Wing said.

The district will use around $7.3 million from its maintenance and operations budget to keep some of the ESSER-funded positions, Thompson said during the Feb. 13 meeting.

Kelly Berg, president of the Mesa Education Association, the union that represents certified staff in the district, described finding out about the cuts as a "mixed bag of emotions."

"I was thankful that all the teachers were going to be able to still have a job somewhere in the district, but I know how heartbreaking it is for some teachers to have to move locations," Berg said. "I was also concerned for the classified staff who are being displaced who may or may not have a job.''

In recent years, Berg said, "there are teachers here and there that got displaced, but not at this massive amount of numbers."

While it's not unusual for the district to make staffing adjustments, Wing said, the quantity is new.

"Losing any positions are significant in a school district," Wing said. "We need more support, not less. We need lower class sizes. We need more supports for teachers. And that all requires funding."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa school district will cut 385 positions as enrollment declines