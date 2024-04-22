Mesa police identify man found dead with gunshot wound as 23-year-old Gavin Wadzinski

Mesa police have identified a man found dead early Sunday morning as 23-year-old Gavin Wadzinski of Mesa.

Detective Richard Encinas, a department spokesperson, said police received a 911 call at around 1 a.m. regarding a man lying on the ground and unresponsive near Recker Road and Trailridge Circle. Responding officers found Wadzinski with an apparent gunshot wound and medical personnel later declared him dead.

Investigators are treating this incident as a homicide, Encinas said.

"Initial investigation indicates that this is an isolated occurrence, and no further victims were found after thorough search of the surrounding area."

Encinas said police didn't yet have any suspect information.

