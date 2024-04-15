Mesa fatal shooting leaves man dead; half-brother arrested

Officials allege a sibling was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing 53-year-old half-brother Clark Bulliner on Saturday in Mesa, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

At around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an injured person at a house near Crismon and Brown roads, where authorities at the scene found Clark dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

Deputies dispatched a SWAT team to the scene to do a "proactive sweep of the property," according to Enriquez, who said the search helped them find Jordan Urban, 31, the half-brother of Bulliner.

Enriquez said deputies found Urban hiding on the property and arrested him.

Urban faces one charge of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to abandon or conceal human remains. He was booked into a Maricopa County jail and held on $1 million bond, according to Sheriff's Office jail records.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, records stated.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: John Urban arrested in fatal shooting of half-brother Clark Bulliner