Mesa County and City of Grand Junction to host meeting on I-70 interchange

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction and Mesa County will hold a public meeting June 4 to discuss a new Interstate 70 interchange at 29 Road.

Community members who attend the meeting will have the chance to view a presentation with the proposed interchange design at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and review several information boards. Participants will be able to provide their feedback following the presentation.

Officials say northeast Grand Junction has needed an interchange since 1999.

“An I-70 interchange at 29 Road will improve connectivity, community access and economic opportunity,” said Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis. “We hope community members will join us on June 4 to discuss design options and provide valuable input for this project.”

After the meeting, a final design will be developed based on several factors including environmental impact, community context, cost and long-term maintenance, impact on local property owners and efficiency.

The meeting is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bookcliff Middle School gym. For more information on the project, visit the 29 Road interchange website.

