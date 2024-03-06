Mesa has better housing ideas than what lawmakers are selling

As Arizona cities experience growth, the demand for creative and sustainable housing solutions becomes more pressing, and Mesa is meeting the moment.

We are balancing our efforts to broaden housing choices and increase residential density with the creation of economic opportunities and amenities for our residents.

This challenge calls for a united effort between local and state governments to enact lasting, transformative changes.

During a recent Mesa City Council study session, our planning director shed light on the remarkable potential of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to expand our community’s housing options.

Alongside other innovative strategies such as modular homes and adjustments in small lot zoning, Mesa is proactively diversifying and expanding housing options across our city.

How Mesa is building more homes

Mesa has increased density for years by permitting detached cluster housing, apartment buildings, workforce housing developments and permanent low-income housing for vulnerable populations. Recent examples include the 144-unit Second Avenue Commons and A New Leaf’s La Mesita 1-acre campus on Main Street.

Over the past two years, the Mesa City Council has approved more than 6,000 housing units — more than two-thirds of them multifamily units.

State housing bills: Wrongly demonize zoning

Later this year, the City Council will discuss ordinances related to infill and small lot development. Integrating these tools into a broader strategy will allow us to further increase Mesa’s housing supply while retaining the uniqueness and vitality of our diverse neighborhoods.

As local elected officials, we must acknowledge the existence of past exclusionary housing policies and actions that disproportionately adversely affected communities of color.

Our current discussions in Mesa on housing — encompassing initiatives such as smaller lot sizes, infill development, density incentives near transit hubs and ADUs — are aimed, in part, at ensuring all members of our community have equal access to housing opportunities.

Why 'housing by right' doesn't work

On the other hand, the state’s approach to universally apply “housing by right” across all zoning areas — portraying it as a remedy for past injustices — overshoots. Such an effort would remove necessary community input and collaboration from the planning process.

Simply making more land available for additional housing units won’t resolve the housing crisis — evidenced by the permits granted for more than 200,000 units but not yet constructed in Maricopa County.

City leaders are required to skillfully navigate the complexities of land use, avoiding problematic pairings like industrial sites adjacent to residential areas.

The construction of communities that embody inclusivity, balance and thoughtful planning is crucial. Integrating housing with offices, retail and green space helps to ensure that Mesa’s neighborhoods remain interconnected and thrive.

By adopting a collaborative and comprehensive approach, Mesa is setting a precedent in innovative, sustainable and affordable housing solutions, inspiring other communities in Arizona and beyond.

Integrating additional innovative housing tools, including zoning overlays that promote mixed-use developments, Accessory Dwelling Units and modular homes, is a significant advancement for Mesa and Arizona as a whole.

I am confident we can nurture dynamic, diverse communities that last for generations. I look forward to working with my fellow council members, community stakeholders and state leaders as we continue to make Mesa and Arizona the best places to call home.

Francisco Heredia is vice mayor of Mesa. Reach him at councilmember.heredia@mesaaz.gov.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa has better ideas to build thousands of housing units