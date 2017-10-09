Meryl Streep slams Harvey Weinstein amid 'disgraceful' sexual harassment allegations

Meryl Streep is speaking out against mega-producer Harvey Weinstein amid allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The actress released a length statement to HuffPost four days after the New York Times published an explosive report outlining Weinstein's alleged history of sexual misconduct with women in Hollywood, including major names like Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

"The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported," the statement read. "The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes."

Streep went on to explain that "one thing can be clarified" when it comes to the claims, which were widely understood to be a known secret in the industry: "Not everybody knew," the three-time Oscar winner said.

"Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally," she went on. "I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And If everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it."

Streep and Weinstein worked together on multiple projects through the years, including "The Iron Lady," which won her her most recent Academy Award, as well as "August: Osage County," which also earned her an Oscar nomination.

"The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar," she concluded. "Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."

On Sunday, The Weinstein Company announced that Weinstein had been fired from the company after initially being suspended.

"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days...the directors of The Weinstein Company -- Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar -- have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately," the statement read.

The developments come after a weekend of many big industry figures and famous collaborators of Weinstein's remaining silent on the scandal. Lorne Michaels allegedly cut several jokes about Weinstein from "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, while many of the late-night hosts have yet to address the controversy.

