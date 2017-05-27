Mertesacker stands tall in Arsenal's FA Cup title victory

Chelsea's Diego Costa, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Per Mertesacker during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, May 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — Per Mertesacker hardly had the ideal preparation for the FA Cup final.

The Arsenal defender was starting a match for the first time in 392 days, was unsure he would be able to last 90 minutes, had never played as part of a back three, and was lining up in a new-look and makeshift defense against one of the most potent attacks in English soccer.

Mertesacker didn't let any of that show.

With the captain's armband strapped around his left bicep, the lanky former Germany international bestrode the Wembley Stadium turf in the 2-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday, showing all the authority of a 104-cap veteran.

Intercepting passes nonchalantly.

Sliding in with last-ditch clearances.

Barking orders and organizing the defense.

Mertesacker was immense throughout, with his only blot — to his misfortune — coming when he stuck out his right foot to deflect Diego Costa's shot past his own goalkeeper David Ospina for Chelsea's 76th-minute equalizer.

Arsenal scored again almost immediately, through Aaron Ramsey, and Mertesacker ended up deservedly on the winning side.

When the final whistle blew on Arsenal's record 13th FA Cup title, Mertesacker trotted over to Ospina and they shared a warm embrace. He did the same with Rob Holding, the 21-year-old defender who Mertesacker guided through the final.

It might be Mertesacker's final match in an Arsenal jersey after six years in north London. If it is, what a way for the 32-year-old center back to go out: Lifting the FA Cup.

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80