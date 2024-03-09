HARTLAND — If there's a medical emergency at Hartland Schools, a group of administrators will be ready — thanks to regular held trainings at each building.

Staff at Hartland Middle School at Ore Creek recently participated in one of several training sessions per year. The training covers CPR and AEDs, and ultimately creates a Medical Emergency Response Team.

At the district’s middle school, that includes Principal Tony Howerton, Assistant Principal Chris Chanavier and School Resource Officer Mark King — under the guidance of District School Nurse Darci Gontarski.

Members of the district’s various MERTs must undergo CPR re-certification every two years, plus a host of other protocols in the case of medical emergency.

“The goal is ... to be able to react positively if a situation were to arise and not even think about the steps that have to happen,” Howerton, who used his training last year when a student had a severe allergic reaction, said.

The medical emergency may not even occur during school hours, Howerton said. It could happen during after-school activities or sporting events. Howerton said Chanavier has been called upon to use his training multiple times.

MERT administrators in Hartland also have a communications process involving 911, central administration and parents, depending on the situation.

Having various teams is particularly important, since teachers are no longer required to have First Aid or CPR training to obtain an initial teaching certificate in Michigan.

“The (we) more practice, the better prepared our (we'll) be,” Howerton said.

— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: MERT: Hartland Schools keeps a tight focus on medical safety