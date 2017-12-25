‘MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!’ President Trump, First Lady Share Holiday Greetings

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wished “America and the entire world” a merry Christmas in a holiday address posted on Twitter on Monday.

“In the season of joy, we spend time with our families. We renew the bonds of love and goodwill between our citizens. And most importantly, we celebrate the miracle of Christmas,” President Trump says in the video, before quoting from the Book of Isaiah.

Melania Trump used the address to praise Americans coming together to support the troops, their neighbors and their communities during the holiday season.

“At this time of year,” Melania Trump says, “we see the best of America and the soul of the American people.”

The President ended the video with a holiday message to the nation. “God bless you, God bless America and have a very, very merry Christmas and happy New Year,” he says.

The message comes after Trump said on Twitter Sunday that “people are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again,” a reference to the “war on Christmas” and ongoing cultural debate over the proper end-0f-year greeting.

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

You can watch the whole address in the video above.