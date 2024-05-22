Merritt Island High Mustangs honor graduates during Tuesday ceremony

The Merritt Island High School Class of 2024 celebrated graduation at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's the remaining schedule of graduations:

Wednesday, May 22:

Melbourne High School and Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Port St. John will hold graduation ceremonies.

Thursday, May 23:

Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School on Merritt Island and Brevard Virtual School will honor graduates at separate ceremonies.

Friday, May 24:

Viera High School and Cocoa High School will honor their graduating class.

Saturday, May 25:

Wrapping up the week with the only morning graduation ceremony is Palm Bay Magnet High School.

