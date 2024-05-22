Merritt Island High Mustangs honor graduates during Tuesday ceremony
The Merritt Island High School Class of 2024 celebrated graduation at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Here's the remaining schedule of graduations:
Wednesday, May 22:
Melbourne High School and Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Port St. John will hold graduation ceremonies.
Thursday, May 23:
Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School on Merritt Island and Brevard Virtual School will honor graduates at separate ceremonies.
Friday, May 24:
Viera High School and Cocoa High School will honor their graduating class.
Saturday, May 25:
Wrapping up the week with the only morning graduation ceremony is Palm Bay Magnet High School.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Merritt Island High Mustangs honor graduates during Tuesday ceremony