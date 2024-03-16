Merrin, running for U.S. House, defines himself as a constitutional conservative

FREMONT ― State Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova, is running for Congress in the 9th Congressional District.

The three candidates running in the primary were each been asked to present what they consider the three most important issues in this campaign.

Merrin is term-limited in the state legislature, where is serving in his fourth term. He was also the mayor of Waterville for four years. He lives in Monclova Township and is a graduate of the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University.

“I’m a constitutional conservative. I believe that the constitution has laid the foundation for our country to be successful and we need to get back to following the constitution as federal lawmakers,” Merrin said.

“The three most important issues right now are illegal immigration at our southern border. I support sending our military down there immediately to stop illegal immigration and I want to finish Trump’s wall and I want to cut off all welfare benefits and financial incentives to illegal immigrants.”

Merrin said he wants to reign in the growth of government. It’s a topic he has been working toward in state government.

“Second is the fiscal irresponsibility of our federal government. We are more than $34 trillion in debt and we are seeing the devaluation of the U.S. dollar. I want to support a constitutional amendment to force lawmakers to balance the budget.

He is supportive enough that he said he has signed a pledge in opposition to raising federal taxes.

“The third issue is that we have to take on the political class, that’s Republicans and Democrats. And I support a constitutional amendment to force term limits on members of Congress, because we have too many people who care more about their own pocketbooks, their careers, their titles than they do in solving or doing what is best for the American people,” Merrin said.

He points out his past support of such issues includes what he calls spearheading “over 20 law changes in the state legislature. I’ve been very productive and been very successful in passing bills in the state legislature.

He also references his leadership in lowering the state income tax. On the 2nd Amendment, he helped lead the passage of Constitutional Carry, as a co-sponsor to the amendment, which he defined as allowing people to carry and possess handguns without a permit.

He is a past chair of the Ways and Means Committee and previous chair of the House Health Committee.

“We worked hard to lower costs for health care. That’s another thing, running for Congress, we really need to work on lowering prescription drug costs. People are able to buy prescription drugs for a lot less money in other countries. We really need to help our seniors out by lowering those costs,”

He says that he is a proponent of price transparency in health care. A bill he co-sponsored would have enforced federal regulations to force hospitals to display prices. He said half the hospitals in Ohio are not in compliance. It would allow patients to shop around.

He wants to also expand medical schools, in order to increase the number of doctors. He would accomplish that by tying schools state subsidies to school expansion.

“There are many people who want to become physicians who aren’t allowed to,” Merrin said. He said they have the grades, but with a limited number of openings in the schools and residencies, otherwise qualified individuals can’t get in.

Merrin lost a heated battle for the speakership of the House.

“The right way to describe me is I am the leader of the Ohio House Republicans. I lost the speakership because all the Democrats teamed up with the RINO Republicans to deny the conservative control of the House,” Merrin said.

What some have called the "Gang of 22" Republicans worked with the 32 Democrats in the House to elect Speaker Jason Stephens in November 2022. This was despite Republicans, as a group, deciding on Merrin as speaker.

Most recently, Merrin held a campaign event at the Live Edge Center in Fremont during the first week of March.

Merrin is running in the Republican Primary against former State Rep. Craig Riedel and Steve Lankenau. J.R. Majewski recently dropped out of the race, but in doing that less than 40 days before the election, his name is still on the ballot. According to the Sandusky County Board of Elections, he could affect the outcome of the election, because a vote for Majewski “is like not voting in that race.”

Incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur is running unopposed in the primary as a Democrat.

