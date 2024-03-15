Merrillville man gets 12 years for shooting in auto store parking lot

A Merrillville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday after admitting he shot his co-worker’s husband nearly a dozen times in an AutoZone parking lot, court records show.

Damien Hagan, 25, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and a separate case for unlawful carrying of a handgun, a class A misdemeanor.

Court records state he will appeal the aggravated battery case. Under the plea deal, he will serve one year probation for the handgun case.

A man told police he and his wife pulled into a Merrillville AutoZone near 61st Avenue and Broadway around 4 p.m. July 15, 2021 when she noticed Hagan, who “owed her money or who stole money from her,” an affidavit states.

The man approached Hagan and saw he had a gun on his lap. He told Hagan who he was. As the man backed off, Hagan racked his gun and fired a live round, charges state. Hagan then shot the man in the left leg, charges allege.

The man tried to move around the side of an SUV as Hagan walked closer and continued shooting, before getting into his car to flee, documents state.

He was transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point where he was treated for 11 gunshot wounds — seven in his right leg, two in his left leg, one in the upper left arm and one to his left middle finger, charges state.

Hagan was originally charged with four felonies including attempted murder.

