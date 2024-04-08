Merrillville man accused of shooting at man he was chasing

A Merrillville man is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident where he chased a man, fired gunshots at him and nearly missed hitting a 100-year-old Gary woman in her living room.

Anthony Alexander Novak is charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony; and intimidation, a Level 5 felony, according to court records.

Around 6:45 p.m. on March 20, a man told police that he had arrived home with three other people when a green Range Rover pulled up and four people exited, with one woman yelling threats, according to the probable cause affidavit. Novak and another man drew their weapons. When the occupants of the Range Rover surrounded the victim, he started running toward his grandmother’s residence in the 4900 block of Carolina Street, records state. Before he got inside the house, he saw Novak and another man shoot at him but he was not hit.

Officers later found multiple bullet holes on the north and west sides of the Carolina Street residence, court records state. A 100-year-old woman was inside the house at the time, sitting on the couch, and one of the bullets fired went right behind the woman and just missed her.

Both men took off running, court records state.

Another witness said the woman had threatened to beat the man up. The victim was later found hiding from the men who shot at him in a garage, the affidavit states.