Merkley: Reconnecting Albina community ‘not a fantasy anymore’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In what he called “a big win for justice,” Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley told KOIN 6 News the idea of reconnecting the Albina community is “not a fantasy anymore.”

This past Friday, Merkley along with Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Earl Blumenauer announced the U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $450 million in federal funding to Portland’s Albina Vision infrastructure projects.

The $450 million will go towards the I-5 Rose Quarter improvement project, which plans to build a highway cover over a portion of I-5, reconnecting the Lower Albina neighborhood.

Additionally, the Department of Transportation is awarding $38,394,000 to PBOT for the redesign of North/Northeast Broadway and Weidler Streets.

These awards come after Rep. Blumenauer brought Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to Portland to learn about the history of the area and how federal funds could help reconnect a neighborhood that was separated by the construction of the I-5 freeway more than 50 years ago.

“For years, I’ve worked to build support among local leaders, governors, and most recently, the Secretary of Transportation in support of reconnecting and revitalizing Lower Albina. Lower Albina was the historic heart of Portland’s Black community before decades of racist and discriminatory policy tore apart and displaced the community,” said Rep. Blumenauer. “This funding is transformative not just for Portland but to as a national model to heal communities torn apart by destructive federal projects. We are showing how to do it right with this investment.”

On Sunday, Merkley told KOIN 6 News “It’s an incredible vision and Congressman Earl Blumenauer deserves tremendous credit for leading the charge in Congress to make this happen.”

According to Albina Vision Trust, the long term goal of this redevelopment plan is to bring back over 3,000 families to the area, create a large-scale waterfront park, produce community gardens and more.

“This is kind of a social justice project, saying we recognize the harm done and let’s go about fixing it,” Merkley said. “The Albina Vision Trust has been hard at developing support for this, working in partnership with plans to develop the Rose Quarter freeway, trying to tie those two things together

To further aid in those endeavors, the nonprofit will also receive a $25 million investment from the state of Oregon which will help them to buy the former Portland Public Schools headquarters on North Dixon Street to develop into affordable housing.

Merkley said the Reconnect and Communities Pilot Project gave $800,000 for a planning grant about a year ago.

“I don’t think the plans have been solidified in any way, but the basic idea is various forms of community parks and walkways and stores and economic development and housing. But they’ll be going about the hard work now that it’s a reality. Planning for this can really take off. It’s not a fantasy anymore. The funding is there to start the actual covering of the freeway and what can be put on top of it,” he said.

“Many people never expected this day to come, when we would actually win the type of serious resources needed to make it happen,” Merkley told KOIN 6 News. “So it’s a big win for the Albina community and the Albina Vision Trust. It’s a big win for justice, addressing the injustice from many years past.”

