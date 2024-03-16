Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office searching for Luthersville man wanted for murder

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 19-year-old suspect wanted for murder following a homicide investigation after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

MCSO says on Wednesday around 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report about a being shot on College Street in Luthersville, Georgia.

After arriving on the scene, deputies found the victim, 19-year-old Bryant Elder in a storage shed located behind a residence with a gunshot wound. Upon finding Elder, deputies immediately performed CPR on Elder until Meriwether County EMS arrived and determined the victim deceased.

MCSO says law enforcement was able to identify the shooter as Omar Maurice Rosser Jr. through eyewitness accounts and learned that he left the scene in the victim’s white Mazda vehicle.

The MCSO narcotics team later located Elder’s vehicle abandoned near Zion Hill in Meriwether County, which MCSO says is near the crime scene.

Witnesses on the scene where the abandoned vehicle was found reported that the suspect got into a white Honda and left the Zion Hill area.

MCSO investigators later obtained arrest warrants for Rosser Jr. charging him with murder and believe he is still in the Meriwether County area. MSCO describes Rosser Jr. as a male standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

