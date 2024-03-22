Meridian Township seeking missing 10-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township officials are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police said in an alert the boy was last seen in the 4500 block of Gossard Ave. in Meridian Township at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

He is described as 5 foot 4 inches with a thin build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing blue winter coat and left his home on a red mountain bicycle. Any one with information is asked to call the Meridian Township Police Department at (517) 853-4800.

