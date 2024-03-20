Meridian Township officials tightlipped on special meetings

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Since December, the Meridian Township Board of Trustees has met twice behind closed doors.

But officials won’t reveal what the closed-door meetings are about or why they are happening.

Sources familiar with the situation tell 6 News the meetings have been to discuss an investigation of Township Manager Frank Walsh.

Township leaders met Tuesday for the first time since their rare, Sunday morning meeting that turned into a marathon closed-door session. The Sunday meeting lasted nearly five hours.

Officials are standing their ground in the meetings. They say they can’t share details that happened in a closed session, particularly since, they say, it’s a personnel matter.

“You know, we had a conversation,” says Meridian Township Trustee Scott Hendrickson. “It was a couple, few hours, and the attorney made a recommendation, which we approved of.”

And what was that recommendation?

“Any details about anything that happened in that closed session would be contained within that meeting,” Hendrickson says.

He would say closed sessions are general on sensitive topics. He declined to give a timeline for when residents may have more information about what is happening with the township.

“Often times, these things do take time and we want to give them the time and effort and due course they deserve,” he says.

Under Michigan law, public bodies can meet in closed session under specific conditions. But any decisions they make must be made in a public meeting.

The Board met in mid-December to hold its first closed meeting. That meeting lasted more than two hours, minutes from that meeting reveal. In that meeting, the board voted “to direct legal counsel to proceed as discussed in closed session.” That motion was approved unanimously.

On Sunday, after nearly five hours in closed session, Hendrickson made a motion “to accept Special Counsel Hudson’s recommendation regarding a personnel matter.” The motion was seconded by Treasurer Phil Deschaine and the board approved it unanimously.

Monday, Walsh told 6 News he could not discuss the details of the situation driving the closed sessions, but that he continued to work for the township.

The Township Board is not scheduled to meet again until early April.

