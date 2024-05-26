Meridian firefighters graduate academy

May 26—Three Meridian firefighters were among the 25 firefighter trainees to graduate from the state fire academy Thursday as members of Class 209.

Meridian Fire Department's Garrett Beard, Gavin Farmer and Dillon Williamson successfully completed the seven-week course, which includes training in fire behavior and suppression, rescue, incident command, dealing with hazardous materials and other fire-related topics, according to a news release from the Mississippi State Fire Academy announcing the graduation. The training meets the requirements for both state and national firefighter certification.

In a prepared statement, Kelly Elliott, executive director of the State Fire Academy, said the graduates will now be able to put their new skills and training to work serving their communities.

"We are confident the immediate impact and positive difference these firefighters will make, not only within their departments but also in their communities, will truly be substantial," he said.