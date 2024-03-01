Mercyhurst University opens arms to displaced students from Ohio's Notre Dame College

Mercyhurst University President Kathleen Getz offered a prediction in an interview with the Erie Times-News shortly after she was hired in 2021.

More: New Mercyhurst president aims for 'bolder and a little audacious'

She said some colleges were likely to close their doors as they faced what's been described as the demographic cliff — a period of sharply declining enrollment that has grown from a years-long trend of fewer births in the United States.

Mercyhurst University President Kathleen Getz is shown outside of Old main in September of 2021.

"I do think there is room for a lot of consolidation," Getz said at the time. "If Mercyhurst gets involved in that consolidation, I want us to be on the acquiring side, not the acquired side."

Enrollment could grow

Mercyhurst, which will mark its 100th anniversary in two years, isn't acquiring any other college at the moment.

But chances are good that its enrollment will grow — at least slightly — with the announcement Thursday that 102-year-old Notre Dame College, a private Roman Catholic college located 95 miles west of Erie in South Euclid, Ohio, will close its doors after the spring semester.

"Like many small higher education institutions across the country, NDC has faced long-standing challenges related to declining enrollment, a shrinking pool of college-aged students, rising costs and significant debt," Notre Dame said in a statement. "These challenges were the impetus for the Board of Trustees’ decision to create new pathways for students to continue their education at partner institutions."

Old Main and the front gate of Mercyhurst University is shown in this March of 20220 file photo.

Those pathways include Mercyhurst University and eight other colleges and universities that have agreed to help Notre Dame students in good standing by allowing them to retain all their credits, graduate on time and continue to pay their current fees and tuition if they transfer to Mercyhurst.

More: 'He did amazing things every day': Mercyhurst University mourns autism advocate Brad McGarry

Eight other schools, including Lake Erie College, John Carroll University, Hiram College and Cleveland State University, are extending the same so-called teach-out agreement to Notre Dame students.

Richard McCarty, vice president for academic affairs at Mercyhurst, said the school has identified 17 undergraduate programs and one graduate programs that Notre Dame students can move into directly. Other participating schools have their own list of programs into which they can accept Notre Dame students.

"We guarantee that they will graduate on time, upon their successful completion of remaining classes here," McCarty said. "If a student wants to come to Mercyhurst University, but not in one of our identified teach-out degree programs, we will work very hard to help them complete their degree on time."

Typically, he said, Mercyhurst, like many universities, limits the number of transfer credits it will accept.

The arrangement represents a bargain for Notre Dame students who choose to attend Mercyhurst. Those students will continue to pay the $32,000 Notre Dame tuition compared to the $41,500 Mercyhurst charges.

A compassionate response

McCarty said he believes current Mercyhurst student will understand that arrangement and be compassionate toward students who are a low point in their undergraduate career.

"We view this as an errand of mercy," McCarty said. Mercyhurst, like most schools, "would hope someone would do that for our students."

Getz echoed that sentiment in her own statement.

“It is vitally important that we support these students as they go through this challenging time,” she said. "Mercyhurst is known for its hospitality and its inclusive and supportive community, an atmosphere that mirrors the environment at Notre Dame. We stand ready to welcome Notre Dame students who choose to complete their undergraduate and graduate degrees here, and we will work with them to make that transition as seamless as possible.”

It's too soon to say how many of Notre Dame's 1,300 or so students will end up at Mercyhurst, which has a reported enrollment of 2,668.

While the agreement could provide a boost to Mercyhurst's enrollment, McCarty said the agreement was reached with a more charitable mission in mind, one that's consistent with the intentions of the Sisters of Mercyhurst, who founded the college.

"We want to do what we can for these young people at a difficult time in their lives," he said.

Contact Jim Martin at jmartin@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Mercyhurst to offer seamless transition for displaced Ohio students