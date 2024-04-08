Mercy Culture Church wants to build $13.2M ‘religious discipleship center’ in Fort Worth

Mercy Culture Church wants to build a three-story “religious discipleship center” on its property at 1701 Oakhurst Scenic Drive, according to a filing with a state licensing agency.

The filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation states the project will cost $13.2 million. Construction is expected to start July 1.

Details of the project are scarce. Church representatives did not respond to a phone call, two text messages and an Instagram direct message from the Star-Telegram seeking comment.

The project appears to be the latest iteration of a 100-bed human trafficking shelter the church proposed building in 2022. That project was put on pause after complaints from residents in the nearby Oakhurst neighborhood who raised concerns about having a high density development next to a neighborhood of single family homes.

This drew the ire of Mercy Culture Church pastor Landon Schott, who called those opposed to the project an “insane demonic resistance” during a May 2023 sermon.

Representatives for Riverside Alliance neighborhood organization declined to comment Monday. They said they needed to get more information on Mercy Culture’s latest proposal.