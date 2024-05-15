Merchantville is celebrating its 150th year

Merchantville, which was primarily farmland until 1851, is celebrating its 150th year with many activities planned.

The citizens of Merchantville petitioned the state to become an incorporated borough and it became effective in 1874, its website states.

Today, the borough has a population of about 3,800.

There are plans for a grand celebration with multiple events, including a parade, a soiree and a birthday party in the park.

Borough Beautiful Parade

A sesquicentennial (150th anniversary) parade through town on May 18 at 10 a.m. will include marching bands, floats, Mummers, dance troupes and more.

Trophies will be awarded for the top three float entrants.

Register here for float entry: https://forms.gle/ZfTYu5LHzDyP8dp3A

Dinner en Blue Under the Stars

A soirée takes place at Chestnut Avenue and Centre Street on May 18 at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can wear their “best blues” and dine under the stars. Jazz group Parlour Noir will perform. There will be awards given, as well as special drinks, including a special Centennial 100+50 IPA from Eclipse Brewery. This event is sold out.

School fundraiser took over this borough The mother of Monsterville? How a school fundraiser took over Merchantville

150th birthday party in the park

Wellwood Park will host a Merchantville birthday party on May 19 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a picnic, relay races, games, food, music, giveaways and a pie eating contests.

Consider a digital subscription to support our journalism

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Let's celebrate: Merchantville is celebrating 150years