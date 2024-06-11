Mercer County woman sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

Jun. 11—BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County woman was sentenced Monday in federal court on drug charges involving fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Denise R. Allen, 29, of Bluefield, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Aug. 16, 2023, Allen and another individual were apprehended at a gun store in Princeton.

Following their arrest, Allen and the other individual consented to a search by law enforcement officers of a truck they had rented using a stolen identity, according to court records. Officers found 431 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl and two Glock 9mm semiautomatic handguns during the search of the rental truck. Allen admitted that she and the other individual possessed the methamphetamine and fentanyl and intended to distribute it.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

The task force's personnel include members of the West Virginia State Police, the Bluefield Police Department, the Princeton Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, the McDowell County Sheriff's Department and the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell is prosecuting the case.

