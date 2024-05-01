Mercer County woman charged with shooting her husband

May 1—ROCK — A Mercer County woman is facing multiple charges included first-degree attempted murder and malicious wounding Wednesday after her husband was shot during a domestic altercation.

Early Wednesday morning, the Mercer County Sheriff's Department midnight shift responded to Cobra Lane in Rock on a report of a person being shot, according to a statement from the department.

"Upon arrival Lt. Rose, Deputy Presley, and Deputy Lucas located a male who had been shot. Through a lengthy investigation, it was determined that the victim's wife had shot him during a domestic altercation," according to investigators.

Jessica Diane Lilly, 43, of Rock was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, malicious wounding and domestic battery.

Lilly was later arraigned by Magistrate Susan Honaker and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond, according to records at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office.

