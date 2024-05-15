Mercer County voters approve school levy

May 15—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — Unofficial results tabulated Tuesday during the 2024 Primary Election in West Virginia showed that the Mercer County Schools levy had been renewed.

The question about whether to renew the Mercer County Schools levy was placed on Tuesday's ballot.

Unofficial results Tuesday evening showed 7,048 people voting to renew the levy and 2,766 people voting against its renewal. A total of 9,814 votes were cast.

The school levy vote, as Mercer County Public Schools students, staff and administration have said, was a tremendously important issue to assist with a number of activities at all levels for children in every area of the county.

"Our children are our priority and for more than 60 years the school levy has been a wonderful part of our ability to provide the best possible opportunities for them," School Superintendent Edward Toman said prior to Tuesday's election.

School administrators said prior to the election that around 87 percent of school funding is provided set expenses and the remaining 13 percent is covered by the levy. They emphasize that levy funds greatly enhance the opportunities to provide clubs, academic activities, sports events and the school personnel, buses and drivers and officials to maintain these enrichment opportunities for Mercer County children.

Levy funds also help pay related utility and maintenance costs, school officials said. The levy funds also help teachers and service personnel secure additional income for their work.

Toman said that taxes would not increase if the county's voters approved the levy's renewal.

Mercer County has 25 schools which include two primary schools, one (pre-K) early learning center, seven pre-K through grade 5 schools, one K-8 school, three K-5 schools, three intermediate schools, three middle schools, four high school, and one technical education center.

The county's school enrollment includes 8,414 students in grades K to 12, Toman said.

About 90 school buses run their routes each school day.

The levy helps pay for extracurricular activities including band, choir, handbells, cheerleading, all sports, various clubs, dance teams, Trash 2 Treasure, Science Fair, Social Studies Fair, Reading Bee, Battle of the Books (elementary and secondary), Math Field Day, Spelling Bee, Young Writer's Competition, Phys. Ed. Field Day, All County Band and Choir and robotics programs, according to earlier reports.

Around 1,682 students participate in extracurricular activities. Levy funds help pay for uniforms, coaches and/or sponsors, security personnel, food for students, transportation (buses and drivers) and entrance fees.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com