Mercer County Schools honor the 2024 Service Persons of the Year

Mar. 21—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — Mercer County Schools personnel ready to work hard and go beyond their duties to educate and help students were honored this week with a ceremony recognizing the roles they play in keeping schools running smoothly and effectively.

School personnel being recognized for their services were treated to a ceremony Tuesday at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.

At the banquet, representatives from each school and department gathered to acknowledge the hard work and commitment.

These service personnel are the backbone of the school system's educational institutions, ensuring that students have a safe and conducive environment for learning, growing and thriving, school officials said.

Superintendent Edward Toman and Mercer County Board of Education Vice President Jacinda Santon-Smith announced that the Mercer County Schools' Service Person of the Year was Melrose School's secretary, Debbie Cook-Bailey, who will now compete for the West Virginia Service Person of the Year title.

This year's honorees from each school and department were as follows: — Athens School: Charlotte Poindexter-Reynolds. — Bluefield High School: Sarah Hazelwood. — Bluefield Intermediate School: Alan Royster. — Bluefield Middle School: Krista Sizemore. — Bluefield Primary School: Sherri Metz. — Bluewell Elementary School: Courtney Havens. — Brushfork Elementary School: Lisa Lacy. — Glenwood School: Beth Flack. — Lashmeet/Matoaka School: Helen Moore. — Melrose Elementary School: Debbie Cook-Bailey. — Mercer County Early Learning Center: Megan Brooke Perry. — Mercer County Technical Education Center: Bryon Etter. — Mercer Elementary School: Lisa Hylton. — Montcalm Elementary School: Debra Smith. — Montcalm High School: Melissa Nunn. — Mountain Valley Elementary School: Ashlei Rife. — Oakvale Elementary School: Angela Swim. — PikeView High School: Bobby Ramsey. — PikeView Middle School: Melissa White. — Princeton Middle School: Abir Aboulhosn. — Princeton Primary School: Christina Dalton. — Princeton Senior High School: Betty Powell. — Spanishburg Elementary School: Rickey Crawford. — Straley Elementary School: Michelle Coburn. — Sun Valley Elementary School: Thomas Blevins. — Central Office: Sheraine Gunnoe. — Maintenance Department: William Ross. — Maintenance Department: Harley Gilbert. — Transportation Department: Douglas Cook. — Transportation Department: Raymond T. Fagg, Jr. — Transportation Department: William Nelson.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com