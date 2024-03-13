Mercer County Schools cutting 90 staff positions

Mar. 13—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — Due to declining enrollment and the loss of about $6 million in federal COVID-19 relief money, Mercer County Schools will be cutting 90 service and staff personnel positions, according to the county superintendent of schools.

Mercer County Schools is in the midst of "staffing season," an annual process that involves analyzing enrollment and staffing at each location, said Superintendent Edward T. Toman.

Reassignments and transfers occur based on changes in enrollment and/or programs. Unique challenges face Mercer County this year due to the loss of approximately $6 million in COVID-19 relief funds, combined with a declining student enrollment, Toman said.

Mercer County's student enrollment has decreased by more than 500 students in recent years. This decline in student enrollment directly impacts state funding, because West Virginia is one of a minority of U.S. states that pays for education based almost solely on enrollment, while other states include funding to be allocated by student need, Toman said.

Mercer County is over the state aid funding formula by 90 service and professional personnel, he said.

As is the case across the nation, in the fall Mercer County loses approximately $6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP-ESSER) Funds used to pay for additional faculty and staff primarily retained to prevent learning loss, Toman said.

To better align staffing levels with the state aid formula and address the impact of these expiring federal Covid relief funds, 82 employees will be affected through reassignments, transfers or reductions in force during this staffing season.

School nurses, school resource officers and student safety will continue to be of utmost importance and funded through the voters' support of the Mercer County Schools Excess Levy, Toman said

The Mercer County Schools Excess Levy is on the May 14, 2024 and holds significant importance in ensuring the continuation of essential student services such as free textbooks, computers for each student, security personnel, certain student activities and athletics since these services are not funded through the state aid formula, Toman said.

No other details were released Tuesday.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

