Mercer County ranked first in the state for child abuse cases

PRINCETON — Mercer County ranks first in West Virginia for child abuse cases and West Virginia ranks first in the nation, but a flag being raised April 26 outside the Mercer County Courthouse will remind the public about the need to address this ongoing problem.

The Mercer County Commission passed a proclamation Tuesday recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. In the proclamation, read into the official record by Commission President Bill Archer, it is stated that finding solutions to child mistreatment requires input and action from everyone, and education efforts increase public awareness about ways to recognize and prevent child abuse.

Prevention remains the best defense for the county's children and families, according to the resolution.

To help recognize the child abuse issue and abused children, Children's Memorial Flag Day will take place April 26 outside the Mercer County Courthouse. The rededication service begins at noon and there will be a remembrance walk around the courthouse afterward.

Joanne Boileau with the Children's Home Society thanked the county commission and said the public needed to be more attentive to the care and welfare of children.

The numbers of child abuse cases keeps rising along with preventable deaths, including drug overdoses and car accidents.

"The proclamation does a great summary of the scope of the problem and we can do better," she said, urging the public to attend the April 26 flag raising.

Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is also the executive director of Community Connections, Inc., said Mercer County ranks "Number 1" in West Virginia for child abuse cases and West Virginia ranks first in the nation for such cases.

"But we report it very well," Puckett said, adding that the fact child abuse cases are reported "resonates to the effectiveness of good interventions when these things happen."

Commissioner Gene Buckner said the child abuse issue was close to his him because his daughter adopted a child who was abused. Now 18, he's serving in the Armed Forces.

"He's transformed into a fine young man," Buckner said.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department also has a deputy who addresses domestic abuse cases.

Effective child abuse prevention plans succeed because of partnerships created among social service agencies, schools, religious and civic organizations, law enforcement agencies and the religious community, according to the county commission's resolution.

Puckett said the Mercer County Courthouse inPrincetoin will be illuminated with blue light April 23 to 30 to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

