Mercer County man sentenced in federal court for embezzlement

BLUEFIELD — A federal judge ordered Monday that a Mercer County man face federal probation, home detention and pay restitution after being sentenced for embezzling money from a health care agency.

Matthew Huffman, 37, of Bluefield was sentenced to three years of federal probation, including 90 days on home detention with location monitoring, and ordered to pay $45,258.51 in restitution for theft or embezzlement in connection to health care services, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Huffman admitted to stealing from the Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton while employed as its chief substance use disorder officer, according to court records.

Between October 2022 and January 2023, Huffman embezzled money from Southern Highlands including more than $5,000 it received from the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program (COSSUP), according to court records and statements made in court.

Southern Highlands is a non-profit medical treatment center that offers a variety of services including addiction treatment.

COSSUP grants are distributed, in part, to treat and support those impacted by illicit substance use and misuse.

Huffman admitted that he forged signatures required to approve the use of COSSUP grants and other funds, and also used the names of patients and consumers no longer receiving services from Southern Highlands on the necessary forms, according to court records. Huffman further admitted that he embezzled these funds for his personal gain, using the money to pay his utility bills, vehicle loan payments and to purchase gift cards and prepaid debit cards.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Owen Reynolds and Andrew D. Isabell prosecuted the case.

