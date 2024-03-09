Mercer County man charged with first-degree sexual assault

Mar. 9—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is being held at a regional jail after being charged with multiple counts including first-degree sexual assault.

A warrant for the arrest of Brian Lee McLean Sr., 39, of Bluefield, was issued this week, according to Lt. S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

McLean is facing charges including six counts of first-degree sexual assault involving a juvenile, according to a criminal complaint filed by Sommers in Mercer County Magistrate Court.

McLean is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond, according to court records.

No other details were released regarding the case.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com